Springboro graduate reaching new heights in hammer throw in college

Johnson will compete Aug. 27 in Peru.

“It’s really cool,” Johnson said. “I would like to start by saying this is all thanks for my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He’s the only reason I can do any of this. But it’s just great to have this opportunity. Two years ago, I never thought this was going to happen, but I’ve been able to improve and chase this dream. I never thought I was going to win nationals to then go to worlds. It’s just an awesome opportunity.”

As a freshman last season at Eastern Michigan University, Johnson won the Mid-American Conference championship in the hammer throw of 65.17 meters. He was named the MAC Freshman Field Performer of the Year.

Johnson placed 27th at the NCAA East Regionals with a 61.42-meter throw.

Looking ahead, Johnson is planning his career around competing for a spot in the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, Calif. He may redshirt a year at Eastern Michigan so he can still be in college in 2028.

“I was set to graduate in 2027, but I got ahead this year in my classes,” Johnson said, “so now I’m set to graduate in 2026. If I redshirt and do a master’s program, then I’ll be graduating in 2028, which is the same year as the Olympic cycle. I can be in school while training for the Olympics, which means I don’t have to pay for training, which is kind of expensive.”