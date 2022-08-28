Springboro grad scores as Bengals beat Rams in preseason finale

McPherson made all three kicks, under 40 yards each, to give the Bengals a 9-0 lead going into halftime.

The Rams didn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter when third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins ran in for a 3-yard touchdown to make it a two-point game with 11:25 left after the PAT.

Cincinnati, which went 1-2 in the preseason, drove 75 yards on 13 plays to extend its lead for the final score.

Saturday’s game was the last chance for players to make their pitch for roles with the team ahead of final roster cuts, due to be made by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Offensively, the starting positions have been set for a while now except the left guard job, which Cordell Volson seems to have won, as he didn’t play. Jackson Carman had the entire game to make his case but had a pair of penalties and one missed block that led to a sack.

Rigg seems on the outside looking in, but was happy to at least get a chance to put something on film for other teams to see if it doesn’t work out with the Bengals.

The defensive side had some strong moments as well.

Trayvon Henderson forced a fumble on Jake Funk at the 5-yard line early in the second quarter, and the Bengals recovered to make up for his dropped interception earlier in the game. Cincinnati drove down and for the second straight attempt couldn’t convert in the red zone, but McPherson made a 39-yard field goal for his longest kick of the day.

The Bengals could have given him a chance at a 60-yarder in the third quarter but opted to let the punter battle take precedence as Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman traded opportunities.

Zach Carter forced a fumble on a sack of Perkins in the third quarter but the Rams recovered. Cornerback Delonte Hood recovered a fumble later in the period.

Browning finished with 173 yards passing to lead the Bengals’ two backup quarterbacks, after replacing Brandon Allen in the second quarter. Trenton Irwin had nine catches for 93 yards, and Kendric Pryor finished with 65 yards on five receptions.