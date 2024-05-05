Southeastern’s Robinson wins Clark County Mr. Basketball

He became the seventh Southeastern player to win the award, joining Aaron Perry, Justin Cox, Brian Cooper, Matt Poole, Jake Bertemes and Charlie Bertemes.

“It’s truly an honor,” Robinson said. “It’s a blessing. All glory to God. Never did I expect to get this this year. Last year when I went to the banquet, I made it my goal to make it back this year and win the award. It was truly just an amazing experience to win that.”

The senior forward averaged 13.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. Southeastern went 16-8 and lost to Lehman Catholic 46-44 in overtime in a Division IV second-round game.

“It was definitely tough, but overall from where we came from being 1-21 my freshman year to turning it around this season, I’m beyond thankful for the team and the coaches we had this year,” Robinson said. “It was a great turnaround for us.”

Growing up, Robinson always had a ball in his hands or the television tuned into basketball as it quickly became his favorite sport.

“I was always playing no matter what,” he said. “The sport as a whole was so enjoyable to me. I grew up watching it. It was always my sport. I always made it my goal to be the best at that sport. I played other sports, but basketball was ideal for me.”

A few summers ago, Robinson began playing in “old man” pickup games with several former Southeastern alumni, including Poole, Wade Rice and Tyler Cooper, as well as former Cedarville University players Matt Harner and Brian Hecker. The games played a key role in his growth over the last two seasons, he said.

“It was probably the biggest point of development from my sophomore year to my senior year,” Robinson said. “I never had the 3-ball. I never had that. But out there playing with those “old guys,” I developed the 3-ball and this year it came so much better than last year.”

The award was the icing on the cake for Robinson, who plans to attend Franklin University, but will not continue to play basketball. He’s already graduated with an associate degree at Clark State and hopes to coach in the future.

“I’m officially done with it as a team sport,” Robinson said. “I want to at least give back somehow in the same way that people gave back to me during my journey to get where I am.”

The Mr. Basketball award winner must be a strong basketball player, as well as show leadership, dedication and concern for their team and community. The award is named after former Springfield News-Sun sports editor Dan Hoyt.

“It was the best way to go out,” Robinson said.

Kenton Ridge coach Brian Smith was named the All-County Coach of the Year.

Shawnee senior Ricky Powell won the Southwestern Ohio Officials Association Student Athlete Sportsmanship Award, while Greenon’s Greg Kimball won the Coaches Sportsmanship award.

2023-24 Clark County Coaches

All-County Boys Basketball Team

Keegan Guenther, Catholic Central, Soph.

Jonathon Guevara, Northeastern, Sr.

Nate Hudson, Emmanuel Christian, Soph.

Ayden Robinson, Southeastern, Sr.

Canye Rogan, Kenton Ridge, Sr.

Ckai Rogan, Kenton Ridge, Sr.

Cody Siemon, Shawnee, Sr.

Chase Stafford, Tecumseh, Soph.

Griffin Turner, Greenon, Sr.

CJ Wallace, Springfield, Fr.

Player of the Year: Ayden Robinson, Southeastern

Coach of the Year: Brian Smith, Kenton Ridge