Southeastern senior finishes 11th in Division II girls golf tourney

“It could have went a lot better,” she said. “It just was rough and those days happen. I wanted another day like yesterday.”

Manning is the first Southeastern girl to compete at the state tournament. Trojans coach Matt Harner appreciated how well Manning played Friday with winds gusting over 20 mph and that she endured Saturday.

“You had to club up multiple times just to get close to the green, and she played so well yesterday and I think she just kind of used all or her energy,” Harner said. “She hasn’t come into into state in the best conditions health wise. So the fact that we were able to play three rounds, 54 holes, three days (including Thursday’s practcie round) is in my opinion, just super impressive.

“It’s a heck of a ride and I’m thankful to be a part of it for sure.”