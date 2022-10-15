Southeastern senior finishes 11th in Division II girls golf tourney

COLUMBUS – Southeastern senior Hope Manning’s final round of high school golf didn’t go the way she wanted. But at least she got to play at the state tournament.
After three days in Columbus, battling her health, the wind and the cold, she sat in a golf cart with a blanket, still wishing she had played better Saturday. She started the day tied for first in the Division II state tournament at the Ohio State Gray Course and finished tied for 11th.
But she didn’t forget what the weekend meant to her.
“It wasn’t the way I wanted to end my high school golf career, but I’m glad I ended it here rather than in districts or sectional,” she said. “So I’m just grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given in my high school career.”
Manning shot 76 Friday and was part of a four-way tie for the lead after the first round. But she made six bogeys on the front nine Saturday and finished with an 85 for a two-day total of 161 and nine shots behind the winner. She missed a lot of greens because her iron shots were drifting right, putting her in difficult positions to make par. Otherwise, she was happy with her play.
“It could have went a lot better,” she said. “It just was rough and those days happen. I wanted another day like yesterday.”
Manning is the first Southeastern girl to compete at the state tournament. Trojans coach Matt Harner appreciated how well Manning played Friday with winds gusting over 20 mph and that she endured Saturday.
“You had to club up multiple times just to get close to the green, and she played so well yesterday and I think she just kind of used all or her energy,” Harner said. “She hasn’t come into into state in the best conditions health wise. So the fact that we were able to play three rounds, 54 holes, three days (including Thursday’s practcie round) is in my opinion, just super impressive.
“It’s a heck of a ride and I’m thankful to be a part of it for sure.”
