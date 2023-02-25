Southeastern falls to third-ranked Troy Christian in D-IV district semifinal

Troy Christian hit 10 3-pointers in the game, including seven in the first half to take a 31-26 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Eagles jumped out to a 35-26 lead early in the third quarter. The Trojans cut the lead to five points on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Cordial and a free throw by Robinson to make it 35-30.

Troy Christian senior Kyle Sebor responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend their lead to 41-32 after three quarters.

“We could never quite catch back up after that,” Stout said. “They were worried about giving us opportunities and they were able to hold the ball. They’re a very disciplined team. My hats off to them.”

The Trojans cut the lead to eight points down the stretch, but couldn’t get any closer. The Eagles went 12-for-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

“We tried to stop the clock a little bit to get some opportunities, but they kept adding to it,” Stout said. “We tried to put some pressure on them and got a few turnovers, but they started stalling and put us in a bad situation.”

Southeastern won back-to-back tournament games for the first time since 2017. The Trojans are expected to return every player from this year’s squad.

The program hopes to make noise next year in both the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division and the D-IV postseason, Stout said, but they’ve got to keep improving in the offseason.

“It all depends on them,” he said. “It’s not going to be given to them. … It’s going to take hard work. Winning is not easy. We’ll just go from there and hopefully keep working, grinding and come back next year.”