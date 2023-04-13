Softball: Phones off, winning on for Kenton Ridge softball team

The Cougars have also gotten off to a hot start at the plate. They’re averaging eight runs per game during the winning streak and are hitting .391 as a team.

“They’re really hitting the ball right now,” Schalnat said. “I think their focus is to just score first and continue to hit. They’re really focused on playing good defense and hitting the ball well.”

Freshman Brenna Fyffe leads the Cougars with a .576 batting average, two home runs and 13 RBIs, while senior Kirsten Wright, another Thomas More commit, is hitting .545 and sophomore Kyleigh Schnitzler is hitting .516.

Fyffe is one of three freshmen starting for the Cougars this season, including Kendall Massie (.444) and Annie Fincham (.394).

A year ago, the Cougars advanced to the Division II regional final last season, falling to Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division rival Jonathan Alder.

Kenton Ridge is seeking its first Central Buckeye Conference title since 2018. The senior class is hoping to go out with a title, Schalnat said, but they know it won’t be easy, especially with Jonathan Alder off to a 10-0 start through Wednesday’s games.

“Every year it’s tough,” she said. “We had some success last year with three teams advancing to regionals. I feel that our league is very competitive from top to bottom, either side of the league. There isn’t a day that’s a give me game. Anybody can beat anybody in our league. That’s why we’ve got to stay focused every single day and get ready.”

This weekend, the Cougars face a strong North Union squad on Friday before non-league games against Marysville and Teays Valley — both Division I teams — on Saturday afternoon.

“Right now we’re just trying to win today and be better than we were yesterday,” Schalnat said.

Even if that means sacrificing their devices for a few hours a day.

“We want to focus on actually being here,” Schalnat said. “Teenagers and adults, too, we’re kind of attached to our phones. We’ve kind of gone with the motto of ‘Being where our feet are’ and winning the moment. We know we have to win today before we can even start thinking about tomorrow.”

● After an 11-8 finish last spring, Northeastern is off to a hot start in the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division. The Jets are 8-2 this season with their only losses coming to Kenton Ridge and Springfield.

Jets sophomore Renna Kelly is leading the OHC in strikeouts (60) and wins (5) and also ranks among the leaders in earned run average (1.00). Fellow sophomore Jaylan Arnold leads Northeastern with a .486 batting average, while junior Katelyn Houser leads the team with 11 RBIs. Jets senior Makenna Hooten also ranks among the league leaders with two home runs.

● Northwestern sophomore Azzy Hammer ranks among the league leaders in batting average in the Central Buckeye Conference. The catcher/third baseman is hitting .583 with four doubles, nine RBIs and six stolen bases for the Warriors.

● Springfield senior Lindsay Bolin is also off to a hot start. The junior is hitting .619 for the Wildcats. She leads the team and ranks second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.