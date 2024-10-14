Social media reacts to Bengals’ ‘ugly’ win over Giants

Buoyed by a stellar performance from their beleaguered defense, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the New York Giants 17-7 on Sunday Night Football.
The stout defense came up clutch for the Bengals, who were sloppy on offense for the first time this season.
Here’s the reaction on social media to the win:
FINAL: #Bengals 17, Giants 7— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 14, 2024
There will be a new pile of issues to sort through for Cincinnati — specifically a sloppy night on offense.
But the embattled defense made enough plays and a team that had to have a win survived.
Now 2-4. At CLE next week.
The Giants missed a real opportunity to win this game. Bengals did everything to try to hand it to them.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 14, 2024
A win is a win and they count the same.— Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) October 14, 2024
Go Bengals!
"Joe, how would you describe that win?"— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) October 14, 2024
"Ugly.... really ugly... but we got it done." 🐅 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/x0Ij2N2fwK
Always amazed every week how the broadcast gushes over Tee Higgins and everyone sees what he brings to the Bengals offense EXCEPT the Bengals front office.— Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) October 14, 2024
The Bengals being your favorite team is bad for your mental health— Luke Null (@Luke_Null) October 14, 2024
I’m sorry but you can’t convince me that Bengals will win a Super Bowl with Zac Taylor as their HC.— Carrie (@carrielynnxox) October 14, 2024
Hendrickson the most— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) October 14, 2024
under-appreciated elite player in the league.
Certified bad a$$. Can flat out rush the passer.
