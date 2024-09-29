Social media reacts to Bengals’ first win of season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
35 minutes ago
X

Finally.

The Cincinnati Bengals notched their first win of the season Sunday, holding off the Carolina Panthers 34-24.

Here’s a sample of reactions to the win on social media:

In Other News
1
Burrow throws for 2 TDs, Bengals hold on to beat Panthers for first...
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 things to know about the win over Michigan State
3
Bengals at Panthers: 5 things to know about today’s game
4
Ohio State buries Michigan State with big plays, turnovers
5
McCoy: Reds blanked again by Cubs

About the Author