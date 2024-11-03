Social media reacts to Bengals’ first home win

The Cincinnati Bengals handled the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 on Sunday to win their first game of the season at Paycor Stadium.
Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes and Trey Hendrickson recorded four sacks for Cincinnati.
The Bengals improved to 4-5 ahead of Thursday night’s game at Baltimore.
Here’s a sample of the reaction on X (formerly Twitter):
FINAL: #Bengals 41, Raiders 24— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 3, 2024
The Bengals had Joe Burrow and nothing else mattered. Even as chaos surrounded him due to injury and inactives, Cincinnati can always go to that. It will continue to be enough against the bottom of the league.
Baltimore on Thursday won’t be that.
Beat a bad team on Sunday.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) November 3, 2024
Trade for some help on Monday.
Beat a good team on Thursday.
A definition of a leader. pic.twitter.com/tjWgITpokl— Troy (Moose) Bengals & Things 🐅 (@moose196850) November 3, 2024
Bengals are back— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 3, 2024
The Bengals improve to 4-5 on the season. Even with as many guys as they were missing today, the offense still works.— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 3, 2024
They’re a game back of the Broncos for a playoff spot. As poorly as this season has gone, the Bengals will still get a chance to make a statement on Thursday in…
Now make a trade…. Get #91 help on the other side and a DB…..— Kenny Hall (@lhallsmk) November 3, 2024
I just want to say that Trey Hendrickson is a beast @Bengals— Kyle Blazer (@kyle_blazer) November 3, 2024
"I'm not just going to ignore the bad... I don't think that's a recipe for improvement... I think we could've done better." Joe Burrow.— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 3, 2024
Amarius Mims - 99 true pass block snaps with 0 hits and 0 sacks.— Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 3, 2024
Sheesh. https://t.co/u5x0yKiCI4
