Sites announced for Springfield, Shawnee playoff games

The postseason will continue for Springfield and Shawnee football teams at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinals.

The 12th-seeded Wildcats (7-5) will face top-seed Lewis Center Olentangy at Hilliard Darby in a Division I, Region 2 semifinal.

The seventh-seeded Braves (11-1) will meet sixth-seeded Cincinnati Wyoming (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison High School in a D-IV, Region 16 semifinal.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional semifinal playoff pairings Sunday, with neutral sites hosting third-round games.

Springfield has won four straight games since a 3-5 start, including back-to-back playoff road wins over Wayne (38-14) and Centerville (17-10). Olentangy (11-1) has won six straight games, including playoff wins over Dublin Jerome (44-14) and Miamisburg (38-21).

The Springfield-Olentangy winner will face the Olentangy Berlin/Dublin Coffman winner in regional finals on Nov. 17.

Shawnee has won eight straight, including blowout wins over Waverly (37-7) and Urbana (42-14) in the postseason. Wyoming has playoff wins over Washington Courthouse (42-0) and Cincinnati Taft (35-26).

The Shawnee-Wyoming winner faces the Clinton Massie-Alter winner in the regional finals on Nov. 17.

The state semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.