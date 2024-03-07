Shawnee’s Day completes state wrestling quest

“I knew I had to make it,” Day said. “(Missing state) wasn’t even an option.”

The 113-pound senior pinned Graham’s Baden Root in 2:59 in the consolation semifinals to punch his ticket to Columbus at last week’s Division II district tournament at Wilmington High School. Day lost to Indian Hill’s Vitaly Cristo 4-3 to finish fourth overall.

“To finally get it, it felt really nice,” Day said.

Day is the first Shawnee wrestler in four seasons to advance to the state wrestling meet. Shawnee’s Adam Myers placed sixth in the D-III state tournament at 182 points in 2021.

After two years of disappointment, Day wasn’t going to be denied this season, said Shawnee wrestling coach Jake Mershon.

“He kind of developed that no matter what (attitude) and finished out exactly as he needed to,” Mershon said.

Day will face Carrollton senior Kail Snair (41-9), the 113-pound champion from the Gallia Academy district, in the first round on Friday at The Ohio State University Schottenstein Center.

“It’ll be an awesome feeling,” Day said. “I’ll be nervous, but I’ll be excited to wrestle too. I’m just trying to keep doing what I’ve been doing and not change anything up.”

Day began wrestling as a fifthgrader in Shawnee’s youth program.

“It’s awesome, especially for a kid who’s come all the way through our program from start to finish,” Mershon said. “He’s a true product of our program and representation of how the program runs. It’s huge for everyone.”

As a middle schooler, Day watched 2019 grad Kaleb Ream advance to Columbus twice during his career hoping he could one day match his accomplishments. Ream has come back over the years to help Day prepare for matches, Mershon said.

“Now, (Day) will be that for another kid,” he said.

Mershon also believes Day has what it takes to place in Columbus.

“If he shows up, he can place anywhere in that bracket, I have no doubt,” Mershon said.

Kenton Ridge’s Braydon Cox (32-8) finished third in the 157-pound class at last week’s district tournament at Wilmington. He’ll face off against Beaver Local senior Ryan Chafins (30-9), the runner-up at the Gallia Academy district.

Graham is seeking its 23rd consecutive state championship. Nine Falcon wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, including district champions in Jake Landis (106), Brogan Tucker (144), Gunner Cramblett (175) and Chet Mannier (190). Tucker is seeking his third state championship and Cramblett is seeking his second.

In the girls division, Greenon freshman Naura Simison (30-6) placed second at the district tournament at Marysville, falling to Seneca East’s Kiera Depinet in the title match. She’ll wrestle Clermont Northeastern sophomore Janelle Donahue (27-7) in a first-round match.

The tournament begins at 1 p.m. Friday. Every match will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and live results will be provided by Track Wrestling. For more information or purchase tickets, log on to ohsaa.org.

OHSAA STATE WRESTLING

AREA QUALIFIERS

Division II

106: Jake Landis, Graham, Soph., 31-6

113: Brandon Day, Shawnee, Sr., 31-5

126: Blaine Demarco, Graham, Fr., 25-14

132: Micah Krieger, Graham, Fr., 29-12

138: Hayden Hughes, Graham, Sr., 26-10

144: Brogan Tucker, Graham, Jr., 35-4

150: Layne Settle, Urbana, Sr., 34-10

157: Braydon Cox, Kenton Ridge, Jr., 32-8

165: Bryce Kohler, Graham, Jr., 29-9

175: Gunner Cramblett, Graham, Sr., 36-4

190: Chett Mannier, Graham, Jr., 29-7

Division III

106: Nolan Fraley, Mechanicsburg, Jr., 38-5

190: Ronnie Thomas, Mechanicsburg, Jr., 43-4

Girls

100: Libertie Nigh, Urbana, Fr., 32-4

125: Lily Hendricks, Greeneview, Fr., 38-6

135: Naura Simison, Greenon, Fr., 30-6