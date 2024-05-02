Kenton Ridge, Southeastern earn top seeds in softball tourney draw

By Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
SPRINGFIELD — The quest for a state championship begins next week for area high school softball teams.

Two area squads — Kenton Ridge in Division II and Southeastern in D-IV — earned the top seeds in their respective districts. Shawnee is the other area team to claim a top-four seed, earning the No. 3 seed in D-III Dayton North district.

Here’s a look at where local teams stand entering next week’s postseason tournament:

Division II

Kenton Ridge (21-3), which advanced to the D-II regional final last season, earned the top seed in the D-II Tecumseh district. It will host No. 12 Meadowdale (0-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. The winner will play No. 11 Chaminade-Julienne (2-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

If the seeds play out, the Cougars could face Franklin (12-7) in a D-II district final. Kenton Ridge beat the Wildcats 11-1 in a district final last season.

The other side of the Tecumseh 1 bracket will see No. 9 Urbana (3-19) travel to No. 8 Northwestern (4-16) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. The winner will travel to No. 3 Benjamin Logan (13-6) at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The district semifinal game will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

In the Tecumseh 2 bracket, No. 5 Tecumseh (10-9) will host No. 10 Stivers (4-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. The winner will travel to No. 4 Bellefontaine (13-9) on Thursday, May 9.

The other side of the bracket includes No. 2 Indian Lake (19-2), No. 6 Carroll (12-9) and No. 7 Tippecanoe (8-14).

Division IV

Southeastern (20-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the D-IV Dayton South district. It will host No. 10 seed Cincinnati Oyler at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9. With a victory, the Trojans could host No. 4 seed Cedarville (5-12) in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

If the seeds play out, the Trojans could face D-IV Dayton North top seed Tri-Village in a district final on Friday, May 17, at a site to be determined.

In the D-IV Dayton North 3 sectional, No. 20 Catholic Central (0-14) will travel to No. 3 Fort Loramie in a first-round game at 5 p.m. On the other side of the North 3 bracket, No. 18 seed Triad (1-13) will travel to No. 7 seed Riverside (9-10) at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Division III

Shawnee earned the No. 3 seed in the D-III Dayton North district. The Braves will host either No. 16 Dayton Christian (5-4) and No. 15 West Liberty-Salem (6-9) in the Dayton North 1 bracket at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 10 Northeastern (9-12) will host No. 13 Anna (7-13) at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6. The winner will travel to No. 4 Arcanum (15-7) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

The North 1 district semifinal will be held at the highest seed remaining at 5 p.m. Monday, May 13.

In the North 2 bracket, No. 11 Graham (6-15) will travel to No. 7 Milton-Union (8-10) at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6. The winner will travel to No. 5 Versailles at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

The North 2 district semifinal will be held at the highest seed remaining at 5 p.m. Monday, May 13. The other side of the bracket includes No. 2 Miami East (17-2), No. 12 Preble Shawnee (9-9) and No. 14 Dixie (10-6).

Greenon is the No. 17 seed in the North 3 bracket. They’ll host No. 18 Northridge (0-12) at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6. The winner will travel to top-seeded Waynesville (14-6) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

On the other side of the North 3 bracket, No. 8 Greeneview (11-9) will host No. 9 Bethel (9-10) at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6. The winner will travel to No. 6 Brookville (12-4) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

The North 1 district semifinal will be held at the highest seed remaining at 5 p.m. Monday, May 13.

Division I

Springfield (8-13) is the No. 12 seed in the D-I Dayton North district and took a first-round bye. The Wildcats will play either No. 6 Miamisburg (10-6) or No. 14 Stebbins in a second-round game at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6. With a victory, the Wildcats would play in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday, 13. The other side of the bracket includes No. 2 Centerville (18-4), No. 10 Fairborn (13-6) and No. 15 Bellbrook (7-10).

About the Author

Michael Cooper
