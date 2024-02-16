Shawnee wrestlers seeking postseason success

“Our saying is that ‘It takes a tribe’,” Mershon said. “We all support each other and do what it takes to get there.”

With a strong senior class, the Braves have won two championships this season — the Clark County Clash and the Blazer Invitational at National Trail. They also placed third at the McDonald’s Invitational at Miami Trace and fifth at the Eaton Sam Ridder Invitational.

The Braves have a roster with seven seniors, including three potential state qualifiers in Thomus Morgan (175), Brandon Day (113) and Grant Driskill (120). Day recently earned his 100th win and Morgan and Driskill are nearing that milestone.

“I’ve pretty much watched them all grow up,” Mershon said. “They’ve been with me since I started coaching and I’m in my 12th season. I’ve had those guys come all the way through kids club, middle school and now high school.

“It’s bittersweet, but they’re a huge staple in building what’s behind them and what’s been in front of them,” Mershon said. “They take time to work with the kids club and they give back. They’re really securing the future of Shawnee in my opinion, leading the way from the front.”

All seven seniors have winning records this season, including four with more than 20 wins — Day (24-3), Morgan (22-7), Driskill (24-14) and Brady Hauf (25-10 at 215). Josh Atkins is 19-14 overall at 165 pounds, while Cash Bates is 13-4 at 215. Mitchell Humphreys went 15-4 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Earlier this season, the Braves accomplished one of their biggest goals — winning the Clark County Clash. Morgan, Day, Driskill and senior Brady Hauf (215) all won championships to help the Braves bring home the title.

“It was huge.” Mershon said. “It was something we talked about at the beginning of the season. It was really something the boys wanted to do, especially the seniors. Shawnee has always had one or two, three or four solid wrestlers but that doesn’t win tournaments or place in tournaments.”

The Braves also won the National Trail tournament, another goal they set early in the season.

“We lost by two points last year and we made it a goal to win that one as well,” Mershon said. “It’s been fun to win as a team and not just individuals.”

This weekend, the Braves will turn their attention to the Central Buckeye Conference championships at Indian Lake, which includes Graham, one of the top Division II teams in Ohio.

“It’s one of the toughest leagues out there, but I definitely think we’ll be in the mix,” Mershon said.

No matter how the Braves finish this season, the program is on the rise. Mershon thanked his assistant coaches Steve Sexton, Luke Matthews and Brad McClintick and kids club leader Nathan Krouse.

“When I started, I had four or five wrestlers and now I have a full team and extras on my roster,” he said. “It’s been fun to watch that growth. Our kids club is full and our middle school team is solid. Shawnee is definitely going to have some strong teams coming up over the next 10 to 15 years. Our future is in good hands.”