Several veterans among Bengals’ final cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals made their roster cuts in one fell swoop to get down to 53 players by the Tuesday afternoon deadline.

Cincinnati terminated contracts of six vested veterans who are now free agents, and the organization waived 26 players, placed offensive tackle La’el Collins (knee) on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and placed defensive tackle Tautala Pesefea Jr. (elbow) and cornerback Marvell Tell III (concussion) on the reserve/injured list.

There still could be some moves that are made up until the waiver process concludes at noon Wednesday, and the practice squad will be filled in from there.

Among the most notable decisions that had to be made, the Bengals terminated the contracts of quarterback Trevor Siemian and wide receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor, and they waived offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, punter Drue Chrisman and defensive end Raymond Johnson III, who had plenty of highlights this preseason but was edged out of a crowded defensive line unit.

With Siemian out, Jake Browning is the new backup quarterback unless an outside candidate emerges. Browning has spent the past two seasons on the Bengals’ practice squad but is yet to play an NFL game, yet he beat out the more experienced Siemian with a better showing the final week of camp and in the preseason finale.

Taylor’s status was in doubt because of the draft addition of Charlie Jones, a former Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, but Jones’ shoulder injury also paved a path for Taylor to remain. Jones has decided to play through the injury and showed enough in the preseason to indicate he could fill that role without issue.

Adeniji, who just two seasons ago played in the Super Bowl with the Bengals, was pushed to the back of the depth chart midway through training camp and lost out on his backup tackle role with Jackson Carman and D’Ante Smith getting the nod to back up Jonah Williams and new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Chrisman missed half of training camp because of a medical issue that sent him to the hospital the first official practice day, but the Bengals sent a clear sign they thought they could do better when they drafted Brad Robbins as competition. Robbins, a sixth-round pick, now assumes the punter and holder role, joining long snapper Cal Adomitis and Evan McPherson as the team’s specialists.

Veteran safety Michael Thomas also had his contract terminated, as did Stanley Morgan, which are two big losses to special teams. The Bengals can still re-sign them if spots open or as part of their 16-player practice squad.

The other vested veterans who were cut include tight end Tanner Hudson and cornerback Sidney Jones. Others who were waived include tight ends Devin Asiasi, Nick Bowers and Christian Trahan, safeties Yusuf Corker and Larry Brooks, offensive guards Jaxson Kirkland and Ben Brown, defensive ends Jeff Gunter and Owen Carney, wide receivers Malachi Carter, Mac Hippenhammer, Shedrick Jackson and Kwamie Lassister II, defensive tackle Domenique Davis, cornerback Allan George, center Nate Gilliam, linebacker Keandre Jones, Jaylen Moody, Tyler Murray and Shaka Heyward, quarterback Reid Sinnett and halfback Jacob Saylors and Calvin Tyler Jr.