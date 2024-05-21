Report: Bengals Tee Higgins not expected to report for OTAs

BreakingNews
Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
18 minutes ago
Tee Higgins still has not signed his franchise tender, and the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is not expected to do so before the start of Organized Team Activities next week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

By not signing the tag, Higgins would be ineligible to report for OTAs, which the Bengals begin May 28. Phase 3 of the NFL offseason workout program, known as OTAs, allows teams to begin running 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills without contact over 10 practices in a four-week span.

Higgins requested a trade in March as the Bengals reportedly had not engaged in further contract negotiations, following early discussions last year, as he pursues a long-term deal in line with the league’s top-paid receivers. He is the lone NFL player this offseason to not receive a contract extension after being franchise-tagged.

The Bengals and Higgins have until mid-July to get a long-term deal done. Otherwise, Higgins would be set to play on the one-year tender, which is worth $21.7 million.

Higgins seems to be following the same path former Bengals safety Jessie Bates used when the organization last used the franchise tag on a player in 2022. Bates did not report to the team’s offseason workouts that year and missed most of the preseason but signed his tag and began practicing after the third preseason game.

Bates started the opener and the next 15 games in another standout season, then signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Falcons that offseason. He and Higgins share the same agent, David Mulugheta.

