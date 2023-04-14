Schwarber on playing in Cincinnati: ‘It’s always nice to come back and see family and friends’

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk Thursday. He’s hitting .196 (10 for 51) with four home runs and seven RBIs.

“It’s not the start I wanted,” Schwarber said, “but I’m used to starting slow always. It’s not a shocker. As a team, do we want to play better? Sure. But luckily it’s 12 games. We’ll keep figuring it out.”

Schwarber, 30, is now in his ninth season in the big leagues and his second season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He played in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in March and hit a home run in the final game as Team USA lost 3-2 to Japan.

“I’m hoping to make many more career memories,” he said, “but I think that will definitely be up there near the top.”

Schwarber felt the experienced helped him get ready for the season.

“You got these high-leverage at-bats,” he said. “That was helpful for me.”