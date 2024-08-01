BreakingNews
JUST IN: City of Xenia proposes acquiring Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health

Ryan Day says Buckeyes “got to bring it” every day as preseason begins

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS — On the first day of preseason football practice at Ohio State, Ryan Day explained what type of team he wants to have in 2024.

“Today’s just the first day, but we know it’s going to be a long road to the end of the season,” Day said Thursday. “But that doesn’t mean it changes your approach every day in the urgency that we have to have. We’ve got to bring it, and so we’re going to do everything we can to maximize our team and play really good football down the stretch.

Explore5 things to watch as the season begins

“But I think when you look at the way that the season is designed at the end of the year, you’re looking at four, five, eight, six games of probably top 10 football back-to-back-to-back. And so the only way to be ready for something like that is to train at a high, high level.

“Challenge ourselves to be really good at both sides of the ball — running the ball, stopping a run, taking care of the football — and then obviously in the passing game you have to be balanced. But we’ve got to be a physical team, and we’ve got to be able to travel on the road and play physical football on the road.”

The Buckeyes have 25 practices scheduled before their season-opener against Akron on Aug. 31 at Ohio Stadium.

In Other News
1
CJ grad advances to rowing finals with U.S. eight team at Paris...
2
ANALYSIS: 24 preseason thoughts on Ohio State’s 2024 preseason
3
Auburn sophomore sits alone atop leaderboard at Western Amateur
4
McCoy: Reds routed by Cubs in series finale
5
Bengals’ Hill experiencing ups and downs in bid for starting job

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top