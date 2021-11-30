Running game opening up Bengals’ offense

More often than not, when Mixon is on, the Bengals offense is productive as a whole.

“I think when we’re averaging close to five yards a carry, being efficient, I think that allows us to get in a rhythm and kind of keep the defense on their heels,” Williams said. “I think it opened up a lot of stuff for the offense as a whole throughout the rest of the game, just knowing that we could consistently pick up positive yardage in the run game.”

Chase seemed to be the missing piece, and there was a clear reason the Bengals drafted him fifth overall, to give Burrow another explosive threat down the field.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said while the team had talented players in the past, the offensive play calling has been better this season in part because of the natural progression of the core players and staff being together now three years.

“I think we’ve done a better job in Year 3 than we did in Year 1 and at times in Year 2,” Taylor said. “And again, we feel like our team’s now in a position third year in the system where they’re playing with so much confidence, it makes it easier for us. We’re in better positions to manage those. But I just think that the thick of the staff has really been together now for three years, we’ve added some pieces over years in years two and three, we’ve added the right pieces to where the communication is just we’re on top of it during games. We’re always on the same page and we’re able to adjust maybe with a little less effort than in the past because of our time together and so it’s just a fun group to be around, really, really proud to represent this group of coaches because I wouldn’t trade any of them. They all do a fantastic job and have played the roles really well.”

Williams said even after the two losses to the Jets and Browns before the bye week, the Bengals knew their performances weren’t indicative of what they were capable of, and now they are showing their resilience.

They’ve set themselves up well for the back end of the season sitting at 7-4 with four more home games still to play. Williams said “there’s a lot of confidence in the room” now, but the key is to be consistent.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chargers at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7