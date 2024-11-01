Rookie Burton primed for bigger role in Bengals’ offense?

Burton, the rookie third-round draft pick out of Alabama, has just two catches this season, but both were for more than 40 yards. The Bengals know he adds another explosive weapon and have just been waiting for him to show a readiness to be a reliable option.

In Higgins’ absence and while No. 3 receiver Andrei Iosivas has not been as involved, Burton got an opportunity to prove himself Sunday with 24 snaps (41 percent). He has 49 total snaps this season and will be looking to add to that this week when the Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders.

“My main focus right now is just trying to be the best player I can be and day by day just taking little baby steps because when I started noticing those little baby steps were coming together, it kind of made my confidence boost up higher so I’m enjoying the baby steps,” Burton said.

“Every day waking up, as soon as you wake up, it’s a baby step getting out of bed and coming here every morning,” he said with a laugh when asked what those baby steps are. “Everything, just be where you’re supposed to be on time, taking care of your body, eating right, everything, everything because after a few months of eating right and changing your sleep schedule and doing this and that, you just start to feel better about things.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burton’s ability to create separation makes him capable of coming up with big plays, like his 41-yard grab Sunday. He expects Burton’s “opportunities will continue to increase” because he likes the direction he’s headed and it’s evident Burton is getting more comfortable every week.

Burton said he learned he needed to pay attention closer to the small details, but he knew he had the ability to compete at the NFL level.

“I’ve just been waiting my turn, my opportunity and I just told myself whatever opportunity I get, I don’t care what it is, just make the best of it,” Burton said.

Quarterback Joe Burrow highlighted Burton’s catch on Sunday as a positive among those trying to help fill the void in Higgins’ absence, but he noted the need to get more reps together in practices. Higgins was taking a lot of those reps before his injury, and now Burton is taking advantage of the chance to show more.

What Burton has shown the last two weeks “warrants more playing time,” according to Burrow.

“Take the next step,” Burrow said. “He played great last week. That was awesome to see. His demeanor has been great. He wants to get better. He wants to improve. It’s exciting to see and be a part of. I think he will. He will take the next step with his knowledge of the game plan, his knowledge of the defense, his knowledge of the offense, the minute details of each route. I think Jermaine is going to be really good player.”

Burrow also shared that he and Burton need to “continue that dialogue that quarterbacks and receivers have to have.” Earning Burrow’s trust is the biggest thing for a young receiver and that happens both on and off the field.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Burton can prove himself dependable through his responses in communication with Burrow throughout the week.

“(It’s) that line of communication and talking through, ‘Okay, I need you here. Here’s why. What’s the look in your eye when I tell you that? Do you understand me? Are you just kind of nodding, and I’m not quite sure if you understand me? Are you looking at me with a blank stare, like I’m speaking Chinese?’” Pitcher said. “That’s the dialog and the communication that I’m sure he’s referring to, and it happens with any relationship between any two teammates, but between a quarterback and a young receiver, it’s critical to how fast that guy can contribute. And as the veteran leader, that falls within the landscape of Joe’s responsibility always to help Jermaine come along that way. And I think he’s done a good job of that. And I think it’ll continue.”

Burrow is excited about what Burton can bring to the offense as he becomes more reliable and understands how to do what he does well within the structure of how the Bengals operate.

“You just go watch his route tape and see the separation and see the little things that he does that not everybody does to get open against man coverage,” Burrow said. “The eyes, the suddenness, the hand fighting. He does things that you can’t really teach. And so that’s exciting for us.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7