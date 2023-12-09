Richard Kidd Classic raises money for scholarships Sunday

33 minutes ago
For the second straight year, Centerville High School will host the Richard Kidd Classic, which will honor a late Chaminade Julienne basketball coach and raise money for scholarships.

Three boys basketball games wiil be held Sunday:

* Fairmont (1-1) vs. Meadowdale (0-2) at 3 p.m.

* Chaminade Julienne (1-1) vs. Pickerington Central (1-1) at 4:45 p.m.

* Alter (2-0) vs. Dunbar (3-0) at 6:30 p.m.

Kidd died at 56 in January 2022. He was a longtime assistant coach at C-J.

“Every kid in the area knew Rich,” former CJ coach Joe Staley.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds will raise money for scholarships for students who play college basketball in NCAA Division III, where scholarships aren’t available.

About the Author

David Jablonski

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

