Richard Kidd Classic raises money for scholarships Sunday

* Fairmont (1-1) vs. Meadowdale (0-2) at 3 p.m.

* Chaminade Julienne (1-1) vs. Pickerington Central (1-1) at 4:45 p.m.

* Alter (2-0) vs. Dunbar (3-0) at 6:30 p.m.

Kidd died at 56 in January 2022. He was a longtime assistant coach at C-J.

“Every kid in the area knew Rich,” former CJ coach Joe Staley.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds will raise money for scholarships for students who play college basketball in NCAA Division III, where scholarships aren’t available.