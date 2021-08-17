springfield-news-sun logo
Reports: Reds to play in Field of Dreams game in 2022

The Yankees play the Chicago White Sox at “Field of Dreams” stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The 8,000-seat stadium was erected adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” (Johnny Milano/The New York Times)
The Yankees play the Chicago White Sox at “Field of Dreams” stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The 8,000-seat stadium was erected adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” (Johnny Milano/The New York Times)

By David Jablonski
10 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds will play the Chicago Cubs in the second annual Field of Dreams game, according to multiple reports Monday night.

The game will take place on Aug. 11, 2022. The news was first reported by Gorden Wittenmyer, of NBC Sports Chicago.

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played the first official Major League Baseball game in Iowa last week. The game was played on a field next to the site of the field featured in the movie “Field of Dreams,” which was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa.

Kevin Costner, the star of “Field of Dreams,” led both teams onto the diamond through a field of corn. The teams wore throwback uniforms modeled after uniforms worn in 1919. Tim Anderson hit a walk-off, two-run home run to win the game for the White Sox.

