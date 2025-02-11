Reports: Reds agree to deal with veteran reliever

The Cincinnati Reds agreed to a one-year, $2.5-million contract with reliever Scott Barlow on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The deal is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Barlow, 32, was 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 63 appearances for the Cleveland Guardians last season.

In a seven-year, big-league career, Barlow has a 3.49 ERA in 365 appearances. The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the sixth round in 2011. He signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Royals in December 2017 and made his big-league debut with the Royals in April 2018.

Barlow pitched for the Royals for six seasons before being traded to the Padres in August 2023. The Padres then traded him to the Guardians in November 2023. The Guardians released him in September.

Reds will honor Pete Rose throughout 2025 season

Barlow is the latest veteran reliever to join the Reds. They traded for left-hander Taylor Rogers in January.

The Reds bullpen ranked 18th in baseball in ERA (4.09) last season.

Reds pitchers and catchers reported to Goodyear, Ariz., on Monday for spring training. They will have their first full workout Wednesday. Position players report Saturday. The first full-squad workout will be Feb. 17.

