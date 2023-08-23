Reds’ Lodolo has setback during rehab assignment

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo suffered a setback in his most recent start Sunday with the Triple-A Lousiville Bats.

Lodolo has not pitched for the Reds since May. He went on the 15-day injured list May 14 with left calf tendinosis and then was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left tibia on May 15.

According to MLB.com, Reds manager David Bell told reporters an MRI showed a stress reaction, or a reoccurence of the original injury. Lodolo will seek a second opinion.

“Obviously, it’s concerning news, but I don’t have anything beyond that,” Bell said.

Lodolo made his first rehab start for Louisville on Aug. 11 and pitched again Aug. 15. He allowed two earned runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings Sunday.

The Reds started a 10-game road trip with a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. They play a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Reds are four games out of first place in the National League Central Division and a half game back of the last wild-card spot.