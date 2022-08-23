Reports: Bates arrives at Bengals’ facility, expected to sign franchise tag

The Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway was the first to report Bates had arrived at Paycor Stadium.

Bates had opted not to participate in training camp up to this point after not being able to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. The Bengals used the franchise tag to keep him in Cincinnati at least one more year, but he had not signed the tender, worth $12.9 million. Bates was the last holdout in the NFL to not sign, presumably out of concern for getting injured.