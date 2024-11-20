Report: Ohio State suffers another major injury on offensive line

Losing McLaughlin would be a major blow to the second-ranked Buckeyes as they take on No. 5 Indiana this weekend and their pursuit of Big Ten and national championships.

He transferred to Ohio State in January after two seasons as a starter at Alabama and has been credited with helping stabilize an offensive line that struggled last season.

He would also be the second starter lost to a season-ending injury after Josh Simmons went down with a knee injury in the Buckeyes’ loss at Oregon in early October.

Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye adjusted to that setback by moving All-Big Ten guard Donovan Jackson to left tackle and inserting third-year sophomore Carson Hinzman at left guard three games ago.

Without McLaughlin, Frye has multiple options.

Joshua Padilla, a redshirt freshman from Wayne High School, has been McLaughlin’s backup this season, so he could slide into the starting role.

However, Hinzman was the starting center most of last season, so moving him from left guard could also be an option. Austin Siereveld, a redshirt freshman from Lakota East, would likely then become the starting left guard. He started two games early in the season when Jackson was injured, but Hinzman passed him on the depth chart in midseason after recovering from a preseason illness.

Hinzman took his lumps in the middle last season, but his experience — and more time in a college weight program — could make him a more appealing option to the coaching staff than turning to a youngster like Padilla.

Head coach Ryan Day referred to experience as the reason the staff went with Hinzman in a somewhat surprising move before the Buckeyes played at then-No. 3 Penn State on Nov. 2.

Not matter who is on the field for Ohio State, Indiana presents a formidable challenge.

The undefeated Hoosiers lead the country in sacks and tackles for loss.