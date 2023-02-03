Report: Kroger to have patch on Reds uniforms this season

The relationship between the Cincinnati Reds and Kroger will be more obvious than ever this season.
That is because the Reds’ uniforms will include a patch from the grocery company based in the Queen City.
The Sports Business Journal reported the club will get $5 million per year for adding a logo (other than the apparel provider) to its on-field uniforms for the first time.
Such a business opportunity became available as part of the new collective bargaining agreement signed by players and owners last year, though few teams have taken advantage so far as many wait for the market to develop, per the SBJ.
Founded in 1883, Kroger is a long-time sponsor of the Reds, whose current iteration began play in the American Association in 1881.
NBA teams have worn jerseys with sponsorship logos since the 2017-18 season while the NHL added ads to player helmets for the first time two years ago according to the Associated Press.
