X
Dark Mode Toggle

Report: Kroger to have patch on Reds uniforms this season

Sports
By , Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

The relationship between the Cincinnati Reds and Kroger will be more obvious than ever this season.

That is because the Reds’ uniforms will include a patch from the grocery company based in the Queen City.

The Sports Business Journal reported the club will get $5 million per year for adding a logo (other than the apparel provider) to its on-field uniforms for the first time.

ExploreFormer Red Scott Rolen elected to Hall of Fame

Such a business opportunity became available as part of the new collective bargaining agreement signed by players and owners last year, though few teams have taken advantage so far as many wait for the market to develop, per the SBJ.

Founded in 1883, Kroger is a long-time sponsor of the Reds, whose current iteration began play in the American Association in 1881.

NBA teams have worn jerseys with sponsorship logos since the 2017-18 season while the NHL added ads to player helmets for the first time two years ago according to the Associated Press.

In Other News
1
Versatile Hill hoping for a defined role with Bengals next season
2
Bengals running back Joe Mixon accused of aggravated menacing; agent...
3
Ohio State football: Why the Buckeyes could sign more in-state recruits...
4
Girls basketball: Newcomers Tecumseh, Greenon girls earn high seeds in...
5
Bengals’ offensive line suffers familiar ending

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top