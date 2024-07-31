Report: Franklin’s Kennard signs new one-year deal

BreakingNews
Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kennard, 28, averaged 11.0 points in 39 games last season for Memphis. The Grizzlies finished 27-55, ending a streak of two straight 50-win seasons.

Kennard, who played one season of college basketball at Duke, started his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons in 2017 after being drafted 12th overall and spent three seasons with them. The Pistons traded him to the Clippers in December 2020. The Clippers traded him to Memphis in February 2023.

According to Spotrac.com, Kennard has made $56,753,167 in his NBA career.

Kennard returned to the area in July for the Luke Kennard Basketball Camp, which attracted 306 kids.

Earlier this year, the Franklin Board of Education Monday approved the naming of the new high school’s basketball court as “Luke Kennard Court.”

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

