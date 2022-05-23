Regional softball games moved to Tuesday because of rain in forecast

Newland’s dad Greg won 400 games at South High School in Springfield from 1984-2002 and now helps him at Greenville. Ed Foulk, who won 462 games at Kenton Ridge from 1987-2009, assists current KR head coach Sarah Schalnat.

“You sit back and see that and it just makes you smile,” Jarrod said. “Tomorrow they’ll both be watching their proteges, and we’ll see what happens. It’s just awesome.”

Here’s a glance at the other regional games moved to Tuesday:

Division II, at Mason High School

Shawnee (19-7) vs. Jonathan Alder (23-1), 5 p.m.: The Braves, who seek their first state semifinal appearance, rank seventh in D-II. They won second consecutive district championship Friday by beating Eaton 16-6 in six innings.

Alder ranks second in the state poll and has won 21 games in a row. It beat Shawnee 4-1 and 12-2 in the regular season. Alder has reached the final four four times, most recently in 2019, and was the state runner-up in 2014.

Division III, at Centerville High School

Miami East (20-4) vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.: Miami East is two victories away from its first state appearance since 1978, when it won the state championship. Carlisle, which ranks seventh in D-III, beat Blanchester 17-0 to win its second straight district championship.

Arcanum (25-5) vs. Fredericktown (16-9), 5 p.m.: Arcanum won its first district championship since 2002 by beating Georgetown 5-0. It last reached the final four in 2001 and was state runner-up in 1984. Fredericktown won its first district championship by beating Johnstown 5-2.

Division IV, at Northmont High School

Bradford (21-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-2), 2 p.m.: Mechanicsburg ranks third in D-IV, and Bradford is fifth. Mechanicsburg beat Fort Loramie 10-7 in the district final and seeks its first state berth since 2019. Bradford seeks its first regional title since 2018 after beating Fayetteville 11-1.

Howard East Knox (12-9) vs. Russia (26-1), 5 p.m.: Top-ranked Russia beat Southeastern 8-3 for its second straight district championship. The Raiders lost 16-0 to Mechanicsburg in the regional final last season. East Knox advanced with a 6-0 victory against Newark Catholic and will play in the regional for the first time.