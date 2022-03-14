Reds trade two former All-Stars to Mariners

Suarez, 30, has been with the Reds since 2015. He made the All-Star team in 2018. Last season, he hit a career-worst .198 but hit 31 home runs and drove in 79 runs.

Here’s a quick look at the three players the Reds will receive in the deal:

• Justin Dunn, 26, started 11 games last season for the Mariners and was 1-3 with a 3.75 ERA. The New York Mets drafted him 19th overall in the first round in 2016. He made his big-league debut with Seattle in 2019.

• Williamson, 23, was drafted by Seattle in the second round in 2019. He reached Double-A last season and was 2-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 starts.

• Fraley, 26, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round in 2016. He reached the big leagues in 2019 with Seattle. He saw his most extensive playing time last season, hitting .210 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 78 games.