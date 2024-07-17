Reds starter losing pitcher in first All-Star Game appearance

Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene gave up a two-run home run in the fifth inning and took the loss for the National League in his first All-Star Game appearance on Tuesday.

The National League lost 5-3 to the American League at the 94th Midsummer Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jarren Duran, of the Boston Red Sox, hit a two-run home run off Greene in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Duran was named MVP.

Greene allowed two runs and two hits in one inning.

Greene made the All-Star team for the first time along with teammate Elly De La Cruz, who went 1-for-2 with a single in the seventh inning and a groundout in the ninth.

Greene is the first Red to be the winning or losing pitcher in the All-Star Game since Mario Soto, who took the loss in 1983. Ewell Blackwell was the last Red to earn a victory in the All-Star Game in 1950.

The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games and is 28-7-1 against the National League since 1988.

