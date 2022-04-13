Reds send reliever to Louisville to open spot for Lodolo

Duarte’s departure opened a space for another rookie Nick Lodolo, who will make his big-league debut at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the second and final game of a two-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park.

Duarte made two appearances in the first five games. He threw a scoreless inning Friday in an 8-7 loss on the road to the Atlanta Braves. In the ninth inning Tuesday, he replaced Hunter Strickland, who gave up a two-run, tie-breaking home run earlier in the inning, with runners on second and third and two outs. Duarte walked Steven Kwan before giving up a grand slam to José Ramírez. The Reds lost 10-5.