Reds put All-Star Greene on injured list with sore elbow

“We put him on the IL for precautionary reasons,” Cincinnati general manager Nick Krall told reporters. “It’s elbow soreness. We’re going to be getting an MRI the next couple of days, and we’re just going try to figure that out.”

Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA) is having a career year in his third season in the big leagues. He made the All-Star team for the first time, and he’s 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA in his last seven starts. He has struck out 53 batters in 46 innings in that stretch.

From July 11 through Aug. 8, he didn’t allow a run in 24 consecutive innings. That was the longest streak by a Reds pitcher since Tom Browning threw 25 straight scoreless innings in 1989.

Greene has already equaled the career-best 24 starts he made as a rookie in 2022. He has thrown a career-high 143 1/3 innings.

“He’s been tremendous this year, and when I talked to him it was a tough thing to have that conversation with him but he understood, as well,” Krall said. “We knew he was going to miss at least one start, so this was the best way we could do this.”

Greene underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow in 2019 and missed that entire season.