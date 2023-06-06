Reds promote top prospect De La Cruz to big leagues

The Cincinnati Reds promoted shortstop Ella De La Cruz, the top prospect in baseball, to the big leagues for the first time Tuesday.
De La Cruz, 21, of the Dominican Republic, could make his debut Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. The REds made room for him on the roster by placing intfielder/outfielder Nick Senzel (right knee) on the 10-day injured list.
De La Cruz hit .297 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 38 games for the Triple-A Louisville Bats.
De La Cruz moved to the top of the MLB.com ranking of the top prospects in baseball in May. He made headlines earlier in May when he hit three balls harder than 116 miles per hour in one game. He earned more attention Sunday with a 465-foot home run.
The Reds’ minor league player of the year in 2022, De La Cruz hit .303 with 20 home runs and 52 RBIs in 73 games with the Dayton Dragons last season. The Reds promoted him to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts on July 20, and he hit .305 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs in 47 games.
De La Cruz signed with the Reds as an international free agent for $65,000 on July 2, 2018.
