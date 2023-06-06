Reds promote top prospect De La Cruz to big leagues

De La Cruz, 21, of the Dominican Republic, could make his debut Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. The REds made room for him on the roster by placing intfielder/outfielder Nick Senzel (right knee) on the 10-day injured list.

De La Cruz hit .297 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 38 games for the Triple-A Louisville Bats.