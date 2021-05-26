Reds offer $5 ticket deal for ‘Re-Opening Day’

The Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m. that day in the final game of a three-game series. It will be the first game since the 2019 season in which there will be no attendance restrictions. There also will be no rule requiring fans to wear masks.

For $5, fans can buy view level (upper deck) tickets. The offer is available at Reds.com/Bally through 11:59 p.m. on May 31.