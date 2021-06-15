Reds’ Moustakas will begin two-game rehab assignment Tuesday

The Bats play the Omaha Storm Chasers in Nebraska at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Manager David Bell said Monday the plan is for Moustakas to play two games in Omaha and then join the Reds in San Diego, where they start a four-game series Thursday. Given the seriousness of the injury, Moustakas has recovered quicker than Bell thought he would.

“I know he’s worked hard, and the medical staff has worked hard to get him back quickly,” Bell said. “It will be great to get him back in the lineup. He’s obviously a major part of everything we do on this team. It’ll be nice to have him back and get some consistent playing time and kind of get our entire lineup back, the way we started out.”