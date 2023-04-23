Reds lose sixth straight despite strong outing by Greene

PITTSBURGH — Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.
It was the most strikeouts for Velasquez (3-2) since May 10, 2018, when he had 12 for the Phillies against the Giants. He allowed two hits and walked two.
The Pirates improved to 16-7 for the franchise’s best start since its last division title in 1992. They allowed six runs in the four-game series against Cincinnati after outscoring the Rockies 33-9 across a three-game sweep in Colorado.
It is Pittsburgh’s longest streak since winning 11 straight in 2018.
David Bednar struck out two in the ninth for his eighth save, finishing a four-hitter.
The Pirates jumped in front in the first against Greene (0-1). Ke’Bryan Hayes led off with a double to the gap in right-center. He moved to third on Tucupita Marcano’s single and scampered home when Andrew McCutchen grounded into a double play.
Greene allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two in his best start of the season, but Cincinnati dropped its sixth straight game. The Reds have scored six runs during the slide.
MONDAY’S GAME
Rangers at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410
About the Author