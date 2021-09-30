Reds lose second straight to White Sox

While Rodón didn’t have his usual velocity, topping out at 92.7 mph, he breezed through a Reds lineup missing two of the team’s best hitters. He threw 69 pitches, 43 strikes for strikes.

Delino DeShields hit an RBI double in the ninth for Cincinnati, which finished with four hits. First baseman Joey Votto and outfielder Nick Castellanos rested a day after the Reds (82-77) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray (7-9) was charged with five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Sheets drove in García with his 11th homer in the third. He also singled in Yoán Moncada in the fourth.

Anderson tacked on his 17th homer in the seventh, a solo drive to right-center off Jeff Hoffman.

Anderson started at shortstop after he decided to appeal a three-game suspension for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday’s 8-7 win at Detroit. He also was fined.

FINISHING UP

Reiver Sanmartin will make his second big league start in Cincinnati’s season finale Sunday at Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old left-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in the Reds’ 13-1 victory over the Pirates on Monday.

UP NEXT

Reds: Following an off day, RHP Luis Castillo (8-16, 4.05 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game set at Pittsburgh. RHP Wil Crowe (4-8, 5.77 ERA) gets the ball for the Pirates.