Reds lose another key player to injured list

Nick Lodolo sidelined for second time this season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
2 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds placed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain Wednesday.

Lodolo (3-2, 3.34 ERA) allowed four earned runs in six innings in his last start Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday in the opener of a four-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Reds recalled Sam Moll from the Triple-A Louisville Cardinals to take Lodolo’s spot on the roster. Moll has a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances for the Reds this season and a 6.48 ERA in nine appearances for Louisville.

Lodolo started the season on the injured list with a left calf strain. He made his season debut April 13.

Explore» ASK HAL: Ask Hal: Who decides when Reds wear all-red jerseys?

On Monday, the Reds put T.J. Friedl on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb fracture. Last week, the Reds put Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list with a right ulnar styloid fracture.

The Reds (18-24) beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak, and continue the series on the road at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day discusses roster, recruiting and athlete...
2
Greene pitches 7 sharp innings, Reds beat Diamondbacks
3
Hendrickson back with Bengals for first time since requesting trade
4
Shawnee softball advances to second district final in three years
5
It’s Burrow-Mahomes, Bengals-Chiefs in Week 2

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top