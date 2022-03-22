Reds’ Greene ‘happy’ about first spring training appearance

Greene practiced with the Reds at the alternate training site in Mason when the minor league season was cancelled because of the pandemic in 2020. A year ago, Greene had hopes of pitching for the Reds, even if it was in the bullpen.

“That’s solely my goal is to get there,” Greene said in February 2021. “That’s where my head’s been since I was drafted and especially this offseason, I’ve worked extremely hard on to put myself in the best position possible to succeed and to conquer that goal.”

Greene did not get to the big leagues in 2021 but made it to Triple-A for the first time. He was 5-8 with a 4.13 ERA in 14 starts for the Louisville Bats.

With the Reds trading Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins earlier this month and not picking up the option on Wade Miley, who signed with the Cubs there are spots for young pitchers in the rotation this season. The Reds open the season on April 7 in Atlanta and will celebrate Opening Day in Cincinnati on April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Greene said he’s a year older and more mature as he chases a job.

“I was a little bit more prepared coming in this year,” he said, “as I should be, right, with the lockout giving us more time. I felt good. I felt like I was in control. And I think that’s the most important thing, to kind of slow the game down and take a deep breath and go out there and have fun.”

Greene’s next appearance will come Saturday when he starts against the San Francisco Giants.

“I’ll be ready to go,” Greene said. “It’ll be awesome.”

NOTES: The reds signed infielder Brandon Drury and right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer to minor-league contracts Monday. Drury, 29, hit .274 in 51 games with the New York Mets last season. Zimmer, 30, had a 4.83 ERA in 49 relief appearances and two starts last season for the Kansas City Royals.

• On Sunday, the Reds signed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to a minor-league contract and invited him to Major League spring training camp. He hit .115 in 47 games last season for the Mets.