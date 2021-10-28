Reds expand role of pitching coach Johnson

In addition to remaining the pitching coach for the Reds, Johnson will also serve as director of pitching for the entire organization.

“D.J. is going to be responsible for the development and communication of our pitching philosophy and initiatives throughout the organization, from the Major League team all the way down through our minor league affiliates,” General Manager Nick Krall said in a press release. “There isn’t a more respected pitching coach in baseball. We think our pitchers and player development staff are going to be very receptive to his vision because he isn’t afraid to merge old school methods with new school analytics and ideas.”