Reds: Emilio Pagán replaces Alexis Díaz as closer

“We’re going to pitch him when we think it makes sense and try to, just like everybody, put him in situations where he can succeed and build some confidence,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “We’ll get him some reps and see where it goes.”

Francona faced an interesting decision when Díaz returned from the injured list on Tuesday. He could have kept Díaz in the ninth inning role because of his reputation, or he could have stuck with a veteran reliever in Emilio Pagán who had been pitching very well in the ninth inning to start the 2025 season.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Díaz had an up-and-down 2024 season, and he didn’t look like the best version of himself as a pitcher in spring training or during his minor league rehab assignment. Francona stuck with the hot hand and kept Pagán in the closer role.

“I’m really happy to be back with the team,” Díaz said via interpreter Tomás Vera. “Now, I just have to go on and work. I’m here to work. I’m here to win. I’m up for whatever they want to do.”

Francona said that he really values command when he’s identifying a closer. Díaz is unhittable when he’s at his best, but command is the weak spot in his game.

Pagán has always been a great strike thrower, and he has also had some extra life behind his fastball this year.

“He has never had a problem throwing strikes,” Francona said. “In this day and age, I know that it can be different, but I do like the type that you know can throw strikes.”

Pagán only had one save last season, and the nine-year vet only had 33 saves entering 2025. He picked up the save in four of the Reds’ first 17 games this season.

“I feel good,” Pagán said. “I feel like myself. I feel strong. I feel like I’m repeating my delivery really well. I’m really happy with how I’m throwing the ball.”

Last year, he didn’t feel like himself. He rehabbed coming back from sports hernia surgery entering the 2024 season and didn’t have the foundation under him that he needed heading into the season. He was banged up in 2024 and posted a 4.50 ERA.

Pagán had a normal, healthy offseason entering 2025, and he looks like a completely different pitcher than he was last year.

“When you feel good, it’s really easy to get into a groove,” Pagán said. “When you’re searching, you tend to overthink things a little bit. The biggest thing for me is when I repeat my delivery, I’m getting the action on the fastball that I need.”