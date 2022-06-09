Reds catcher injured after being hit by foul ball

Jordan Luplow fouled a pitch by Reds starter Tyler Mahle. The ball hit the top of Stephenson’s throwing hand. He got up shaking the hand in pain. Trainers then attended to Stephenson, who was replaced by Aramis Garcia in the fourth inning.

Stephenson, in his second season in the big leagues, leads the Reds with a .309 batting average and ranks second on the team with 31 RBIs.