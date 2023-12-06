Reds beat odds to win one of top picks in MLB Draft Lottery

The Cincinnati Reds won the No. 2 pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft in the MLB Draft Lottery Tuesday night.
The Reds had the 16th-best record (82-80) in baseball last season. This was the second year of the MLB Draft Lottery. The Reds were one of 18 teams eligible for the lottery and had a 0.9% chance of winning the top pick, which went to the Cleveland Guardians, who had a 2% chance. Cleveland will draft first for the first time in franchise history.
The Reds last had a No. 2 pick in 2017 when they drafted Hunter Greene and 2016 when they drafted Nick Senzel.
The Reds had the No. 7 pick last June and picked right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder, of Wake Forest University.
The 2024 #MLBDraft Lottery is in the books!— MLB (@MLB) December 5, 2023
Here's where things stand for next July. pic.twitter.com/ab7VTNf34M
