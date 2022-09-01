Reds announce five candidates for hall of fame

The 2023 candidates for the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame are Bronson Arroyo, Aaron Boone, Francisco Cordero, Aaron Harang and Scott Rolen, the Reds announced Thursday.
The players were nominated by the Hall of Fame’s Election Governance Committee and will appear on the Modern Player Ballot. Fans can vote online at RedsMuseum.org through September 30.
Only one player will be selected. The fan vote will be combined with votes from select members of the media and Reds alumni to determine the inductee.
“We look forward to honoring one of these five worthy candidates next year with induction ceremonies at Great American Ball Park and at the Induction Gala,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum, in a press release. “Once again, the fans will have the opportunity to help determine the next inductee into the Hall of Fame.”
To be eligible for the Reds Hall of Fame, players must have spent at least three seasons with the team, and five years must have passed since their final season in the big leagues. They remain eligible until 15 years past their final season.
Here’s a brief look at each of the candidates:
• Arroyo pitched for the Reds from 2006 to 2013 and returned to the team in 2017. He ranks sixth in franchise history in career strikeouts (1,157) and won 14 or more games five times.
• Boone, a third baseman, played for the Reds from 1997-2003 and was the team MVP in 2002.
• Cordero saved 150 games, the second most in franchise history, with the Reds from 2008-11.
• Harang, who pitched for the Reds from 2003-10, ranks seventh in career strikeouts (1,125).
• In four seasons (2009-12) with the Reds, the third baseman Rolen was a two-time all-star.
