Reds activate Castellanos before series vs. Pirates

Castellanos suffered a microfracture in his right wrist when was hit by a pitch July 16 in an 11-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers three days after going hitless in his first All-Star Game appearance. He did not play the next two days but pinch hit July 19 in a 15-11 loss to the New York Mets in 11 innings and flew out to the warning track with one hand on the bat.

When he went on the injured list, Castellanos was leading the Reds with a .329 batting average and 59 RBIs and was tied for second on the team with 18 home runs.