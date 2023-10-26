Reds acquire outfielder off waivers

The Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Thompson, 25, was a first-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers in 2017. He spent parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons at the major-league level with the Rangers. The Royals claimed him off waivers in August.

The #Reds today claimed OF Bubba Thompson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 26, 2023

Thompson hit .265 in 55 games (181 plate appearances) with 18 stolen bases for the Texas in 2022. This year, he struggled to start the year, hitting .170 in 37 games with the Rangers before being sent down.

Thompson stole 27 bases this season in Triple-A and 49 in Triple-A in 2022.