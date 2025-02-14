Recruiting roundup: More seniors make final call, Middletown JR commits

Some members of the class of 2025 are still finalizing their plans for next year, too, even with National Signing Day in the rearview mirror.

Here is a look at recent developments from across the area:

Middletown LB commits to MAC school

Derrick “JD” Singletary announced early this week he will be going to Bowling Green.

The three-star prospect had a dozen offers before making the call and becoming the third player from the area in the class of 2026 to verbally commit.

He had 14 tackles for loss last season, including 10.5 sacks, and saved one of his best performances for last, logging 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the Middies’ loss to Wayne in the playoffs.

His other offers included Ball State, Buffalo, Kentucky, Toledo and West Virginia according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is a the No. 60 prospect in Ohio in early 247Sports rankings and the No. 74 edge rusher.

Middletown defensive back Jordan Vann previously committed to Virginia while Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas has given his pledge to Illinois.

Explore Lakota West LB announces his decision

They are among more than two dozen area players to already report receiving scholarship offers from at least one FBS school.

That group also includes Chaminade Julienne two-way lineman Elijah Berman and Springfield defensive back Sincere Keyes, who both reported recently getting offers from Eastern Michigan, and Lakota East tight end PJ MacFarlane, who receiving received an offer from Stanford.

Western Kentucky offered Trotwood-Madison defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce and Badin offensive lineman Pete Pendergest.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

More Senior Signees

Many members of the class of 2025 locked in their choices on or before National Signing Day Feb. 7, but a few were still sorting out their options.

That includes Hamilton receiver/defensive back Cairon Navey, who committed to Findlay this week, and a pair of defensive linemen from Badin: While Royce Rachel is headed to Ohio Dominican, Mount St. Joseph earned a commitment from Tristan Tincher.

ODU, a Division II school in Columbus, also signed a pair from Centerville two days after signing day: receiver/defensive backs Quentin Robinson and Bryce Bahram-Thomas.

Tippecanoe teammates Max Howard and Gavin Newburg also committed this week. Newburg, a receiver and defensive end who had 14.5 tackles for loss last season, is headed to Ashland while Newburg, a linebacker who had 68 tackles, plans to suit up for Mount Union.

That brings the total number of players from the 2025 class locally to announce plans to play at the college level to nearly 70, including about two dozen who signed with schools in the Division I Football Subdivision.