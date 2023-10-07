High School Football Roundup: Shawnee blanks Indian Lake

LEWISTOWN — Shawnee High School senior T.J. Meeks rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns as the Division IV 10th-ranked Braves beat Indian Lake 35-0 in a key Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division game on Friday night in Lewistown.

Meeks scored on runs of 4, 3 and 20 yards in the first half to give the Braves to make it 28-0 at the half. In the third quarter, Braves senior Mitchell Humphreys threw a 19-yard TD pass to senior Ed Boehmer to make it 28-0. Meeks followed with a 3-yard run to give the Braves a 35-0 lead, triggering the running clock.

With a win next week at Benjamin Logan (1-7, 1-2 CBC), the Braves can clinch at least a share of the CBC Mad River Division title.

Indian Lake fell to 5-3 and 2-1 in the CBC Mad River.

Southeastern 21, Cedarville 13: Trojans junior Hayden Davis rushed for 132 yards and two TDs as Southeastern upset the D-VII 12th-ranked Indians.

Trojans senior Zack McKee threw for 135 yards and a TD pass, Southeastern senior Jonah Asebrook caught a 65-yard TD pass and rushed for 50 yards and sophomore Carson Krieg hit a 28-yard field goal for the Trojans.

Asebrook and Jacob Alderson each had interceptions, senior C.J. Wilt had 14 tackles and junior Dallas Coffey had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack for Southeastern, which improved to 5-3 and 2-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division game. The Trojans host Madison Plains next week.

Indians junior Colt Coffey rushed for two TDs for Cedarville (6-2, 2-1), which hosts Greenon next week.

Northeastern 13, Fairbanks 0: Jets sophomore Diezel Taylor rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown as Northeastern improved to 6-2 and 2-1 in the OHC North.

Taylor scored on a 1-yard run and senior Caleb Smith hit a 30-yard field goal to give the Jets a 10-0 halftime lead. Smith hit a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 13-0.

Northeastern travels to Mechanicsburg next week.

Northwestern 12, Graham 0: Warriors sophomore Ried Smith threw for 105 yards and two TD passes as Northwestern snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 3-5 and 1-2 in the CBC Mad River Division.

Smith threw a 59-yard TD pass to sophomore Luke Fissel to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead late in the third quarter. Smith tossed an 8-yard TD pass to sophomore Preston Allen to give Northwestern a 12-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Warriors travel to Indian Lake next week.

Graham, 0-8 and 0-3 in the division, travels to North Union next week.

London 63, Tecumseh 0: The unbeaten Red Raiders shutout the Arrows to stay unbeaten atop the Kenton Trail Division (8-0, 3-0).

Tecumseh lost its sixth straight game, falling to 2-6 and 0-3 in the division. They travel to Urbana next week.

West Liberty-Salem 19, Mechanicsburg 13: Tigers senior Gabe McGill rushed for 165 yards and two third quarter TDs to help WLS pull away from Mechanicsburg.

Tigers junior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for 109 yards and senior Miles Hostetler threw a 4-yard TD pass for WLS (7-1, 2-1 OHC North), which hosts Triad next week.

Indians senior Jayden Roland rushed for 114 yards and a TD and sophomore Conley Bogard threw a 59-yard TD pass to senior Prestyn Griffith for Mechanicsburg (4-4, 1-2 OHC North).

Jonathan Alder 42, Kenton Ridge 14: Cougars senior Heath Jones scored two TDs as KR fell to 4-4 and 1-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail in their home finale. They travel to London next week.

Greeneview 55, Madison Plains 0: The Rams won their fourth straight game, improving to 5-3 and 3-0 in the OHC South.

Bellefontaine 44, Urbana 14: Hillclimbers senior Will Donahoe rushed a TD as Urbana fell to 6-2 and 1-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail Division.

West Jefferson 34, Triad 0: The Cardinals fell to 1-7 and 1-2 in the OHC North.

Thursday’s game

Greenon 38, Catholic Central 13: Knights senior Nathan Haertling and sophomore Kai Ricks each ran for two TDs as Greenon improved to 2-6 and 2-1 in the OHC South.

Irish sophomore Xavier Brown rushed for a TD and junior Charlie Axtell returned an interception for a TD for Catholic Central, which hosts Greeneview next week.