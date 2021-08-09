Reds continue playoff push with sweep of Pirates

The Reds (61-51) are a season-high 10 games over .500. It’s their best record at any point in a season since 2013, when they finished 90-72 and earned a wild card berth.

After playing the Indians, the Reds play two three-game series on the road against the top two teams in the National League East: the Atlanta Braves (57-55) and the Philadelphia Phillies (59-53), who lead the Braves by two games.

With 50 games remaining, the Reds have a 12.8 percent chance of winning the division, according to FanGraphs.com, and a 24.1 percent chance of winning a wild card. They have a 36.9 percent chance of making the postseason in one way or the other. That’s a 15 percent improvement from a week ago.

What helps the Reds in the last third of the season is their schedule. They still play nine more games against the Pirates, and they are 9-1 against the Pirates this season.

The Padres do play seven games against the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-78), who have the worst record in baseball. The Padres are 8-4 against the Diamondbacks.