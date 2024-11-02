Playoff roundup: Northeastern blows past Miami Valley Christian Academy

Northeastern High School junior Diezel Taylor rolls out to pass during their game against Catholic Central earlier this season at Hallinean Field in Springfield. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

By Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD — Northeastern High School junior Diezel Taylor threw four touchdown passes as the Jets won a playoff game for the third straight season, beating Miami Valley Christian Academy 41-0 in a D-VI, Region 24 first round game on Friday night at Conover Field.

Jets senior Garrett Chadwell caught three TD passes, junior Carter Spriggs caught a TD pass and ran for another and junior Cody Houseman ran for a TD as Northeastern improved to 7-4.

The eighth-seeded Jets will travel to top-seeded Coldwater (10-1) for a second-round game next Friday night.

Taft 50, Kenton Ridge 7: Cougars senior Jackson Patton scored the lone TD for Kenton Ridge, which finished its season 7-4.

Cincinnati College Prep 20, Southeastern 7: Trojans senior Hayden Davis ran for a touchdown to open the game, but the Lions scored 20 unanswered points to win a D-VII, Region 28 first round game.

The Trojans finished the season 4-7.

Urbana 43, Taylor 6: The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 21-6 lead at the half and pulled away for a D-IV, Region 16 first round win.

Urbana finished the season 7-4.

Greeneview 27, Graham 6: Eli Walker scored two TDs in the second half to give the Rams the lead for good.

Greeneview (11-0) remained undefeated and will host Lima Bath (6-5) in a second round game next week. Graham finished the season 3-8. West Liberty-Salem 41, Arcanum 6: Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for 163 yards and two TDs as West Liberty-Salem won its eighth straight game, improving to 10-1 overall.

The Tigers will host Miami East (8-3) next week in a D-V, Region 20 second round game next week.

West Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Mechanicsburg 21: Indians junior Conley Bogard threw a TD pass to junior Austin Haynes in the fourth quarter, but Mechanicsburg couldn’t get any closer in a D-VI, Region 23 playoff game.

The Indians finished the season 7-4.

