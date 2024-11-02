Playoff roundup: Northeastern blows past Miami Valley Christian Academy

The eighth-seeded Jets will travel to top-seeded Coldwater (10-1) for a second-round game next Friday night.

Taft 50, Kenton Ridge 7: Cougars senior Jackson Patton scored the lone TD for Kenton Ridge, which finished its season 7-4.

Cincinnati College Prep 20, Southeastern 7: Trojans senior Hayden Davis ran for a touchdown to open the game, but the Lions scored 20 unanswered points to win a D-VII, Region 28 first round game.

The Trojans finished the season 4-7.

Urbana 43, Taylor 6: The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 21-6 lead at the half and pulled away for a D-IV, Region 16 first round win.

Urbana finished the season 7-4.

Greeneview 27, Graham 6: Eli Walker scored two TDs in the second half to give the Rams the lead for good.

Greeneview (11-0) remained undefeated and will host Lima Bath (6-5) in a second round game next week. Graham finished the season 3-8. West Liberty-Salem 41, Arcanum 6: Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon rushed for 163 yards and two TDs as West Liberty-Salem won its eighth straight game, improving to 10-1 overall.

The Tigers will host Miami East (8-3) next week in a D-V, Region 20 second round game next week.

West Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Mechanicsburg 21: Indians junior Conley Bogard threw a TD pass to junior Austin Haynes in the fourth quarter, but Mechanicsburg couldn’t get any closer in a D-VI, Region 23 playoff game.

The Indians finished the season 7-4.